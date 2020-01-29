2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata nabs Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Mazda

Everyone's favorite two-seat roadster is back for 2020. Alright, maybe not everyone's favorite, but the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a very good sports car.

Mazda said on Wednesday the 2020 MX-5 Miata will now come with more active safety features as standard equipment. These features come from the corporate i-Activesense suite of equipment and include blind-spot monitors, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The US version won't get the mild-hybrid energy recovery system that the European-market Miata gets, Mazda says (after not commenting earlier this month). At least for now.

There are plenty of other updates to the 2020 MX-5 Miata, however. There are updated badges with a new font and a new key fob design that continues to roll out across new Mazdas. The midtier Club trim gets standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Mazda further raced up the posher Grand Touring trim, too. All models equipped with the standard manual transmission will now get a load of sporting gear typically reserved for the Club trim.

These models will gain a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a sport-tuned suspension, too. Really, it's the best of both words, since drivers and passengers will find the most comforts inside the Grand Touring trim.

Naturally, all of these changes come with some price updates, and every trim is more expensive this year. The entry-level MX-5 Miata Sport now starts at $27,500 after a $920 destination charge, or $850 more than last year. Adding an automatic transmission pushes the price to $28,850.

The MX-5 Miata Club starts at $31,210, while the RF variant with its hardtop convertible rings in at $33,965 -- the cheapest RF model. Both are $700 more than last year. Finally, the Grand Touring model sees the biggest price increase, thanks to the new standard performance gear. Buyers will find a $32,590 price tag, or a $35,345 cost of entry for the RF. It's $890 more for the standard convertible and $1,090 more for the hardtop.