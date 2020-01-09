No, the Mazda MX-5 Miata isn't turning into a hybrid. Maybe some day, but not today. Instead, Mazda has gone ahead and added some hybrid-like technology to the little sports car.
Mazda said on Wednesday that the 2020 MX-5 Miata will now come with the automaker's i-ELoop system as standard. It's a neat twist on regenerative braking often found in hybrid, plug-in hybrids and pure battery-electric cars. Rather than snatch what would be energy lost to heat to power the car, i-ELoop takes the energy and uses it toward powering the car's electronics.
The company detailed the updates on the European-spec MX-5 Miata. Mazda declined to comment as to whether the US-spec car will be in for the same updates. The company did say we'll learn about the 2020 model year "soon." It seems like a safe bet we'll also be treated to the technology, however.
Aside from i-ELoop, the car doesn't change much -- at least not in Europe. The same powertrain remains, which is a 2.0-liter inline-four engine paired to either a six-speed automatic or manual transmission. The Continent also receives a 1.5-liter inline-four option with differing trims levels than the US-spec car.
Beyond the 2020 model year, the MX-5 Miata remains in very good hands. This past October, Roadshow's Tim Stevens sat down with Masashi Nakayama, the sports car's design chief. In our conversation, Nakayama-san promised that the spritely little sports car has a healthy future ahead of it.
Discuss: Hybrid-like tech comes to 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Europe
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.