2020 Lincoln Aviator offers slightly better fuel economy than Cadillac XT6

When a car is more efficient, less expensive and more powerful than its also-new competition, that sounds like a pretty good start. Lincoln should have plenty to celebrate this week, then, now that fuel economy numbers are out for the base-trim 2020 Aviator.

According to newly published EPA figures, the 2020 Lincoln Aviator in base, rear-wheel drive trim is rated at 18 miles per gallon city, 26 mpg highway and 21 combined. It's still more expensive than your average vehicle, which is why the EPA estimates that Aviator owners will spend $2,250 more in fuel costs over five years when compared to the average new car.

That's not bad, considering its engine is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that puts out 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Its starting price is $52,195, which includes destination, and adding AWD will tack another $2,500 on to the price, likely lowering fuel economy a bit in the process.

Let's compare that to the Aviator's also-new competitor, the 2020 Cadillac XT6. It's rated just a smidge lower than the Aviator at 18 mpg city, 25 highway and 20 combined. Yet, it's a more expensive proposition at $53,690 including destination. Front-wheel drive is standard, as opposed to the Aviator's standard RWD. Most surprising, though, is the huge output delta between these two -- the XT6's naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter V6 only musters 310 hp and 271 lb-ft. Yikes. The XT6 is also down a cog in its automatic transmission, packing 9 compared to the Aviator's 10.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 goes on sale this summer, around the same time the Aviator does. It'll be interesting to see how both perform, not only against each other, but against the greater midsize luxury SUV segment.