2020 Lincoln Aviator starts around $50,000, but PHEVs get pricey

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator landed at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show with handsome looks and a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain. Now, we have an idea of what this kind of luxury will cost -- and it ain't cheap.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator will start at $51,100, excluding $1,095 for destination and delivery, according to the newly launched Aviator configurator. The base engine is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that's good for 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Standard equipment includes a suite of active safety systems, keyless access and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive raises the price by $2,500.

The next trim, Reserve, will cost consumers $56,190. This trim adds larger 20-inch alloy wheels, a 14-speaker Revel audio system, a surround-view camera, four-zone climate control and a hands-free liftgate. Again, RWD is standard with AWD commanding a slight premium.

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The cheapest way to get into the 450-hp, 650-lb-ft plug-in hybrid Aviator will set buyers back $68,800. Not only does it electrify the powertrain, it also adds standard all-wheel drive, a panoramic glass roof and exterior accents exclusive to the PHEV.

We're not done yet. At the top of the lineup is the Black Label trim, which piles on the luxury. This trim adds 30-way power seats with ventilation and massage functions, a 28-speaker Revel audio system, a head-up display and a beefier version of Lincoln's safety suite. Buyers can also base their interior appointments around various themes. As one might expect, it's expensive -- the non-PHEV Aviator Black Label costs $77,695, while the electrified variant ramps the price up to $87,800. Luxury doesn't come cheap, folks, especially when it's done as interestingly as Lincoln's Black Label.

Lincoln will start taking orders for the Aviator this spring. The base and Reserve trims will arrive at dealers first, in the early summer, with the Black Label and PHEV variants to follow in the late summer.

