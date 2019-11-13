Watch the 2020 Land Rover Defender hoon through the woods for No Time To Die

When Land Rover revealed the 2020 Defender a few months ago, it didn't skimp on providing glorious images of the new off-roader going off-road. But what you see here is different. This is next-level off-roading imagery. The new Defender will be featured in a chase sequence in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, and Land Rover has released a behind-the-scenes look at how they made it happen.

In the video, we see stunt driver Jess Hawkins and stunt coordinator Lee Morrison blasting through fields, rivers and woods in the new Defender. It goes off some sweet jumps, makes some hard landings, and we even see a split-second shot of a banged-up Defender rolling back onto its wheels. It looks like multiple Defenders will be used in the chase, and at one point there is a shot of a side-by-side ATV, although that could just be a camera vehicle. We don't know who will be driving the Defender in the film, whether it be 007 himself, the villain Safin (played by Rami Malek), or any number of unfortunate henchmen.

Land Rover

The Defenders used for the movie were the first to roll off the production line in Slovakia, and all were long-wheelbase four-door 110 models in Defender X trim. The Santorini Black Defenders were completely stock save for "professional" off-road tires and safety equipment like a roll cage and racing seats. In one interior shot from the video we can see a physical handbrake likely fitted for stunt purposes.

Land Rover says that one of the Defenders used in the movie will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show next week, which will also be the Defender's first public debut in the US.

Land Rover

Land Rover says the movie will also feature a Series III Land Rover, a Range Rover Classic, and a new Range Rover Sport SVR in addition to the Defenders, although we doubt those three will be used in any chase. Land Rover first partnered with Eon Productions for the 1983 Bond movie Octopussy, in which a Range Rover convertible appeared. We also know that Bond will drive a trio of Aston Martins in the film: a classic V8 Vantage, the new Valhalla supercar and, of course, a DB5.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will be the 25th Bond film and the final one with Daniel Craig as the superspy. No Time To Die will be released in the US on April 8, 2020, a few days after the global release on April 2.