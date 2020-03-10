Honda wants a piece of families' hearts -- and driveways -- with its updated 2020 CR-V. Notably this year, the Japanese automaker will sell customers a CR-V Hybrid that returns pretty great fuel economy, even if the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid one-ups it.
But Honda can load up with yet more marketing ammo after the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the CR-V Hybrid a Top Safety Pick on Tuesday. The hybrid model's rating mirrors the standard CR-V.
The award means the 2020 CR-V Hybrid met the IIHS' updated and more challenging criteria to earn the award this year. Now the IIHS mandates winners must earn a Good rating in all six crash tests, score top marks in frontal-crash protection (vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian) and offer Acceptable- or Good-rated headlights. The big changes are in the crash-test portion of the safety exam. Previously, winners could skirt by with an Acceptable rating in one crash test, specifically, the passenger-side small overlap test. The criteria for a Top Safety Pick Plus award is even more challenging this year.
The CR-V Hybrid aced each portion and squeezed by with Acceptable-rated headlights. They're standard on every single trim, while the standard CR-V's Touring trim offers Good-rated headlights. Other more affordable CR-V trims only scored a Marginal mark for their headlights, however. As is often the case, the safety award is not a blanket accolade.
Prices for the CR-V Hybrid start at $28,870 after a destination charge. It's slightly cheaper than the most affordable RAV4 Hybrid, but the Honda manages to return 38 mpg combined compared to the Toyota's 40 mpg combined estimate.
Discuss: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid earns Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.