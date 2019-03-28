2020 Ford Escape teased ahead of debut next week

Enlarge Image Ford

A teaser video shared Thursday reveals that the new 2020 Ford Escape crossover will be revealed next Tuesday, April 2. While the video shows only brief glimpses of the new model, it's clear the 2020 Escape will have a very different design than today's version.

Up front, expect the 2020 Ford Escape to have a restyled nose with a new grille design and the Ford oval badge now located above, rather than in the middle, said grille. Around back, it looks like the Escape's rear window will have a shallower angle than before, while a larger roof spoiler and bold "Escape" block lettering will adorn the liftgate.

Best-ever Escape performance, unrivaled flexibility and smart new technology. The all-new #FordEscape debuts April 2. pic.twitter.com/tUJ8R2F7Rq — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 28, 2019

Other specifics won't be announced until the Tuesday reveal, but it seems a fair guess the new Escape would continue to offer turbocharged four-cylinder engines, like the 179-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbo and 245-hp, 2.0-liter turbo offered today. It's also rumored that the Escape will offer a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

Ford of Europe also teased its new Kuga on Thursday, the European version of the Escape, which will likewise debut on April 2. The Kuga's teaser video shows a couple of different details, like a close-up of the new crossover's headlights and a look at its rotary transmission shifter. But until the vehicles debut, we won't know for sure if all of the the Kuga's features will carry over to the Escape.

The current, third-gen Ford Escape was introduced at the 2011 Los Angeles Auto Show and went on sale as a 2013 model. Though it's received updates since then, rival compact crossovers -- including top sellers such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 -- have all spawned new models during that time.

We'll have more details and photos when the 2020 Ford Escape is fully revealed on April 2. The model should also be on display later in April at the New York Auto Show.