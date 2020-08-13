2020 Chevy Corvette suits up for Indy 500 pace car duty

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This year's Indianapolis 500 will be plenty different from years past, but a Chevrolet Corvette pace car? That's assured.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday revealed the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray pace car that will lead competitors to green. General Motors President Mark Reuss will pilot the car and this will mark the 17th time a Corvette serves as the official pace car for the race and the 31st time a Chevy will lead the race to green.

Outfitted with the Z51 performance package, the Corvette pace car boasts 495 horsepower, while carbon flash exterior pieces and an optional spoiler and ground effects package jazz things up further for the mid-engine sports car. Of course, there's an Indy 500 livery present, too, though it's rather tame.

Although a Chevy pace car is somewhat of a commonality, the 2020 Indy 500 will be entirely uncommon due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will not be permitted at the speedway and this will be the first time the Great American Race is held outside of May. Organizers scrapped original plans for the race earlier this year and announced a move to August.

We'll see the Corvette and teams vie for victory Aug. 23 when the green flag waves that afternoon.