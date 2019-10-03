2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray not included in Costco Auto Program

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

It's maybe not surprising that General Motors has left the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray off the list for Costco's annual Auto Program. Why on earth would the automaker provide GM supplier pricing for one of its most highly anticipated vehicles?

CarsDirect on Tuesday reported the mid-engine Corvette will not be eligible for any discounts through the bulk retailer's auto program. That's a notable exclusion, because GM offers the current, C7-generation Corvette through this program. A bulletin sent to dealerships said the 2020 Chevy Silverado HD isn't eligible, either.

Aside from supplier pricing, Costco members that use the auto program also get a Costco Cash Card with $700 loaded on it for those in the Executive tier. Gold tier members get $300.

Although the Corvette isn't included, the report points out that even if it was, the details explain buyers wouldn't be able to take advantage anyway. That's because buyers need to make a purchase before Jan. 2, 2020. The mid-engine sports car likely won't be on dealer lots until after the new year.

Thus, anyone interested in a mid-engine Corvette will have to search long and hard for dealerships that aren't looking to make an extra buck with massive mark-ups. If you are putting the sports car on your shopping list, do note fans are using the power of the internet to fight outrageous price gouging practices. Or, maybe wait and get yourself a 2020 Corvette Stingray convertible. It's the first time the sports car will rock a hard-top folding roof.