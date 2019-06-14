2020 Chevy Silverado HD starts at $35,695

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Heavy-duty trucks are impressive in size and capability, dwarfing their light-duty counterparts both metaphorically and physically. Yet they're actually not terribly expensive, starting just above what you'd expect to pay for a standard pickup. The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD has already debuted, but it took until now for us to learn that its pricing keeps the relative affordability theme alive.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD will start at $35,695, including $1,595 for destination. Interestingly enough, that's actually $300 lower than the outgoing Silverado HD, but because it's newer, it has more features and more technology than its predecessor. That price tag will get you into the base 2500 Work Truck spec with a regular cab and a long bed.

The pricing goes up from there, but it's not too bad. The Work Truck trim tops out at $39,895 for a crew cab with a standard bed, while double-cab configurations with standard and long beds hang out between those two. The Custom, LT and LTZ trims sit in-between the base WT and the range-topping High Country trim. If you want to spend as much money as possible, a Silverado 2500 HD High Country with a crew cab and a standard bed will set you back $62,695.

And then there's the 3500, which is available in both single rear wheel and double rear wheel (dually) configurations. SRW models start at $36,895 for the Work Truck trim, while the dually variant bumps the price slightly to $38,095. But, again, the sky's the limit, and you can spend as much as $65,295 on a Silverado 3500 HD High Country dually with a crew cab and a long bed. Crew-cab, long-bed configurations are only available on the 3500.

The standard engine is a 6.6-liter Vortec gas V8 that puts out 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, and it comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. If you want to tow all the things, though, it'd be wise to opt for the optional 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8, which puts out 445 hp and 910 lb-ft, and that comes with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. All diesel dually variants, even the base, are capable of towing more than 30,000 pounds, with the tow rating topping out at 35,500 pounds. Payload maxes out at 7,466 pounds.