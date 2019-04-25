2020 Chevy Corvette poses at Bowling Green plant, where GM is adding jobs

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette -- you know, the midengine one -- will be revealed on July 18. In order to support production demands for Chevy's new performance halo car, General Motors announced Thursday it will add a second shift at the Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility where the Corvette is built.

The second shift will result in the addition of "more than 400 hourly jobs," according to Chevy's statement. This will increase the Bowling Green plant's workforce to more than 1,300 employees.

Chevrolet teased the new, midengine Corvette earlier this month in a big way. Company officials drove a camouflaged prototype through New York, with General Motors CEO Mary Barra riding shotgun. The slightly altered prototype pictured here outside of the Bowling Green facility wears the same "07.18.19" sticker as before, alluding to the eighth-generation Corvette's reveal date.

There's been no shortage of reports about the midengine Corvette; this is a car that's been rumored to be in development for decades. We originally expected it to debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show this past January, but heard it was delayed due to problems with the electrical system.

Chevrolet launched a dedicated 2020 Corvette website earlier this month, and said it will post updates to that page periodically, leading up to the July 18 reveal. Like enthusiasts everywhere, we can't wait to see what's in store.