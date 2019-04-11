Chevy teases the midengine 2020 Corvette

  • 2020 Chevy Corvette teaser
The Corvette prototype was driven through Times Square.

But no, it won't debut at the New York Auto Show.

Long and low, this Corvette definitely has its engine amidships.

Stay tuned for more on July 18.

The 2020 Chevy Corvette will finally be revealed then.

The eighth-generation Corvette is expected to have a midengine layout.

We've been waiting for this one for a long, long time.

Rumor has it a 520-horsepower V8 will power the midengine Corvette.

