2020 Chevy Corvette -- yes, the midengine one -- is coming on July 18

The fabled midengine Corvette is a car that's been rumored and hyped for literally decades. And we're finally -- finally! -- going to see it this summer.

Chevrolet tweeted a teaser of the eighth-generation Corvette on Thursday, and the prototype was actually driven through New York with General Motors CEO Mary Barra riding shotgun. As you can see on the large decal on the prototype's doors, the new Corvette will be revealed on July 18, 2019.

Last we heard, the midengine Corvette was delayed due to its electrical system not being up to snuff. We initially expected the car to debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January.

We've also heard rumors that the midengine Corvette will be called Manta Ray (the current, seventh-generation Corvette coupe is called Stingray). As for exactly what engine will reside amidships, that's still unknown, but rumors have suggested a 520-horsepower V8 will be on offer.

In addition to the photo released on Twitter, Chevrolet published a handful of teaser images on the Corvette Instagram page. Chevy also distributed a handful of photos of the next-generation Corvette prototype being driven through New York on Thursday. All of these images can be seen in the gallery below.

Leading up to the full reveal in July, Chevrolet will post updates to a dedicated website it launched Thursday. You can bet we -- and the rest of the motoring world -- will be bookmarking this page.

Originally published April 11, 4:11 p.m. PT.