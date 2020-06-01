2020 Chevy Corvette's high-wing spoiler option nixed over high demand

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hasn't had the smoothest launch. The United Auto Workers union strike delayed production, and just as assembly lines started to churn out the mid-engined sports car, the coronavirus pandemic set in. General Motors paused all North American production to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Now, the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky is back up and running. However, new buyers won't find one popular option listed any longer. Corvette Blogger reported on guidance Chevy issued to dealers last Wednesday: The optional high-wing spoiler accessory won't return in 2020 due to "overwhelming customer demand that exceeded forecast." The Bow Tie brand really didn't think Corvette buyers wanted a taller spoiler as much as they did.

The high-wing spoiler option joins the carbon fiber aero kit as another accessory pack that kicked the bucket after buyers gobbled the option package up so quickly. The popular option likely won't come back until 2021 and it's not clear when the spoiler will return. Chevy didn't immediately return a request for comment.

But, there are some new options on the menu for the Corvette Stingray, though they likely won't replace the high-wing-spoiler-size hole in Corvette buyers' hearts. Carbon fiber ground effects and rocker panel extensions will come in the third quarter of this year and another black-painted ground effects package will also funnel into the ordering system. Even sooner, the second quarter will introduce a new rubber trunk liner with the "Racing Jake" logo. Buyers can also opt for a car cover with a C8 R livery design. Rounding things out are a set of ultrahigh-security wheel locks.

While the pandemic is likely partially at fault for the overwhelming demand and too little supply, COVID-19 probably also shifted the launch of numerous C8-generation Corvette variants. A previous report noted a GM document detailing the pause on all future vehicle development and it likely spilled the details on a future Corvette Grand Sport, Z06 and Zora variant. Their launch timelines also seem to have shifted by a year.