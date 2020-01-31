2020 C8 Chevy Corvette visible carbon option canned due to supplier issues

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

If you're one of the many people who ordered a brand-spanking-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette with the nearly $5,000 5VM visible carbon side skirt and splitter package, then we have some sour news for you. You're about to get some money back, according to a report published Thursday by CorvetteBlogger.com.

By that, we mean that GM is canceling people's option order because of what's being called a supplier issue. Whether that means that the supplier sucks at making carbon-fiber parts or that it simply can't make enough, we're not sure, but both have been suggested. While visible carbon is off the table indefinitely, the black-painted version of the parts is set to return at some point.

Still, this is a bummer for many C8 fans as the visible carbon package proved to be a surprisingly popular option, even at its relatively stratospheric-for-a-Corvette asking price. However, being a Corvette, we expect that the robust nature of the aftermarket will make up the carbon-crap-you-can-bolt-on-your-car gap left by GM.

The C8 Corvette will see a limited release for 2020, with a more widespread availability set for the 2021 model year.