2020 Chevy Corvette subject to another frunk recall

Another 7,071 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray vehicles are the subject of a new recall surrounding the mid-engine sports car's front hood, otherwise known as the frunk. In documents published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week, General Motors said the few thousand 2020 Corvettes with outdated software will allow owners to drive the car with the frunk partially open.

GM alluded to this issue in a previous recall surrounding the ability for the frunk to trap a person inside. However, the issue only extended to 5,141 cars. The additional 7,071 Corvettes recalled will need a specific software fix to ensure drivers can't operate the car at high speeds with the frunk partially open. If it does pop open at high speeds, the frunk can obstruct the driver's view and increase the risk of a crash.

Right now, if owners ignore visual and audible alerts that the frunk is not totally closed, the component is at risk of flying up while driving. I'm not sure why you'd ignore those warnings, but it appears some owners have. GM said it's not aware of any crashes, but a handful of complaints surrounding the recall.

With the updated software, owners will be restricted to driving at speeds up to 26 mph. Currently, the software will let drivers go 82 mph with the frunk not closed all the way. Just like the previous recall, GM will offer the solution via an over-the-air update. Otherwise owners will need to bring their 2020 Corvette to a dealer for the new software. The automaker expects the recall to begin Oct. 3 with mailed notices going out shortly thereafter.