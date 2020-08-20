2020 Chevy Corvette recalled for funky frunk problem

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

After a handful of reports documenting some goofy behavior with the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray's frunk -- its front trunk -- General Motors has issued a recall.

In documents published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tuesday, GM said 5,141 Corvettes were built with bad software to control the frunk release button. Two issues may unfold from the defect.

First, despite audible and visual alerts, drivers may not realize the frunk is not completely closed. Right now, the software still permits drivers to drive at any desired speed, which can cause the frunk to flip open while driving and increase the risk of a crash. Secondly, the software permits the Corvette to enter a "sleep mode" after 10 minutes parked and stationary. Right now, the sleep mode disengages the internal frunk release.

If someone willingly, or unwillingly, becomes trapped in the frunk, the release will not work while sleep mode is active. Without the ability to operate the internal release, the few thousand Corvettes don't comply with federal motor safety standards.

A GM spokesperson reaffirmed the remedy for the issue listed in the NHTSA documents and said owners may either schedule an appointment to resolve the defect at a dealer, or receive the updated software via an over-the-air update. The updated software for the body control module will allow the release to always work and limit the driver's speed to under 26 mph if the frunk isn't closed properly.

Owners will receive notices around Sept. 21 for the recall, with the updated software likely ready around the same time.