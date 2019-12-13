2020 Chevy Corvette: No, the C8 isn't sold out yet

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

There are a lot of Corvette fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray, and rightfully so. The Stingray is the mid-engine revolution for the storied nameplate.

So when reports saying the 2020 Corvette was "sold out" before production even fired up at the Bowling Green plant, it likely left more than a few fans melancholy. There's some good news then because Roadshow has learned the 2020 Corvette is not sold out.

Barry Engle, president of North America for General Motors, reportedly said earlier this week the Corvette is "sold out for 2020," however, that comment appears to be premature, or at least confusing. It's understood, according to new information, that Chevy has not put a stamp on how many Corvettes will be made next year.

Engle was instead referring to preorders. When we reached out to Chevrolet, the brand told us it's "humbled by the overwhelming demand for the 2020 Corvette Stingray." Further, the company reiterated that it confirmed in October it had received 37,000 reservations through a "Reserve Now" function online.

Right now, Chevy is working to convert the reservations -- which don't even require a monetary deposit -- into actual sales through its dealer network. In simple speak, reservations do not equal a final sale.

Retooling remains underway at the production facility after the UAW strike delayed 2020 Corvette production. The first Corvettes might begin shipping out to anyone who's actually paid in full for the car starting this March, but look for larger shipments to start later in the spring.

In other words: Get a move on, Corvette faithful. There are still C8s to be had.