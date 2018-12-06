2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD's chromed-out High Country trim revealed

If you weren't a fan of the massive grille on the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD, well, perhaps a generous helping of chrome will change your mind? On Thursday, Chevrolet released photos of the Silverado HD's top-end High Country trim level, which will be one of five different trims in which the heavy-duty truck will be offered.
Compared to the Z71-badged version we saw earlier this week, the High Country has a new grille treatment with horizontal chrome slats, as well as a Chevrolet bowtie logo across the center grille bar, rather than the block "Chevrolet" lettering of the Z71 truck. Also evident is the High Country's body-colored lower bumper with a chrome insert, plus chrome trim for the mirrors, door handles and window surrounds. Running boards and larger polished-chrome wheels round out the differences.
According to Chevrolet, even heavy-duty truck buyers want a lot of visual distinction between the SIlverado HD's various trims: "Truck customers are very clear: They want the perfect truck for them and not a 'one size fits most' truck compromised for the masses," Mike Simcoe, General Motors vice president for global design, said in a statement.
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD won't be fully revealed until February 2019, likely at the truck-centric Chicago Auto Show, so we're still waiting on specific details about powertrains, payload details and towing ratings. Chevy has said so far that the new truck offers more rear-seat legroom, a higher seating position and two different engine and transmission options.
Of course, the current HD truck is supremely capable. The 2019 truck offers up to 910 pound-feet of torque from its Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 engine, while a 3500 HD will tow 14,200 pounds with its gas V8 and 23,100 pounds with the diesel.
