2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI priced from $26,890, undercutting GTI

Volkswagen's newest version of the Jetta GLI is priced from $26,890, and that's not only $1,825 cheaper than the outgoing 2017 GLI, it's also $1,600 less than the entry price of a 2019 Golf GTI S. All that despite the fact that the Jetta GLI has the same power, brakes, and differential as the GTI.
The aforementioned price is for a Jetta GLI S with a six-speed manual transmission, while opting for a seven-speed dual-clutch will bump the cost up to $27,690. Still, despite representing a discount versus the GTI, don't think the 2019 Jetta GLI is lacking for features. Performance-wise, it has a 228-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo engine, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, multi-link rear suspension and upgraded brakes with 13.4-inch front rotors.
Other standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED head- and taillights, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. That's actually a better spec than the GTI S, which lacks LED headlights, push-button start and automatic emergency braking.
Buyers can also opt for the 2019 VW Jetta GLI Autobahn, which is $30,090 with a manual transmission or $30,890 with the dual-clutch. Compared with the S, it adds goodies like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a 400-watt BeatsAudio sound system, leather seats, cooled front seats and an 8-inch touchscreen.
For this year only, Volkswagen will additionally offer the GLI in a 35th Anniversary Edition. Specific add-ons include dark-gray wheels with red accents, a black roof, black mirrors, various 35th Anniversary badges inside and out and adaptive dampers. It's $26,890 with the six-speed manual and $28,690 with the dual-clutch transmission. All versions of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI reach dealers in the spring.
