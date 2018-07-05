Toyota is debuting the production Supra at Goodwood

Way, way back in March at the Geneva Motor Show, Toyota teased the world with the racing concept version of its new Supra. Naturally, we were pretty excited, but what we really wanted was the production version of the car. Apparently, we'll be getting our first look at just that next week during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The new Supra is a car that's had an incredibly long gestation period and which will either blow enthusiasts' minds or leave them disappointed and clamoring for a keyboard on which to write long screeds in forums. We're keeping our thoughts positive despite hearing rumors that we won't see a manual transmission version and that it's likely going to be a pretty pricey proposition to own one.

Toyota Europe let slip the news that it would have a production Supra at Goodwood via its Twitter account and posted an image of a camouflaged car with it. While it's unclear whether the wrap is coming off for the car's debut, we are definitely keeping all of our fingers and toes crossed in the hope that's the case.

Toyota has been relatively tight-lipped about the car so far, but we know that it was designed in conjunction with BMW and will likely feature a BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine. Beyond that, we'll have to wait and see.