2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is one fancy truck

Pickup trucks haven't been "just for work" for years and automakers are jumping on that with ever-fancier trims for these workhorses. Case in point, the new Ram Laramie Longhorn.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is the highest trim level we know about for the new 2019 model, and in addition to being as capable as every other Ram 1500, it's fancy as all get-out. It also packs a southwestern theme, because what fun is a luxury truck if it doesn't feel like the most opulent horse in the world?

It'll be harder to tell the trim from the outside. Laramie Longhorn models get a standard two-tone paint job, but you can opt for monotone if that's more your style. You'll also get LED headlights and taillights, as well as special wheels and grilles that aren't available on other trims.

The interior is where nearly all the action takes place. The dashboard is hand-wrapped in actual leather, and that material extends itself to just about every surface, including the door panels. If smooth leather wasn't enough, there's also alligator-pattern leather scattered about. Buyers have two interior color choices -- brown on light brown, and black on tan.

That's not the end of it, either. The cabin also sports a number of real barn wood pieces, including the center console doors and the dashboard. Satin chrome accents add some pop, and as you might expect, there are plenty of embossed and brushed-nickel reminders that you're driving a Laramie Longhorn edition.

Ram didn't mention the 2019 Laramie Longhorn's price, but for context's sake, the 2018 Laramie Longhorn starts at $49,675, and that only includes rear-wheel drive and the shorter of the two beds. If you want 4WD and the big bed, the price leaps up to $53,575.