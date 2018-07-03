Fans of Swedish speed rejoice, the Polestar 1 configurator is live

We've been excited about the Polestar 1 hybrid grand tourer since it debuted last year and we're twice as excited now that the configurator is live!

Just in case you missed it, the Polestar 1 is a 600+ horsepower hybrid-electric grand touring coupe built by Volvo's in-house performance wing, Polestar. It shares its less exotic cousins' styling, only it has two fewer doors, and that's a good thing.

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

The Polestar 1 will set buyers back $155,000 but you're getting quite a lot for your money, especially when compared to the stuff coming out of Germany, and while numbers don't tell the whole story, seeing it rip up Lord March's driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this month should fill in any gaps.

If we had our druthers, we'd have our Polestar 1 in Midnight with Zinc seats on Graphite interior with the diamond-cut wheels. All we need now is a bunch of money, an allocation for a car and we're ready for a seriously stylish road trip.