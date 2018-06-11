Polestar 1 will climb the Goodwood hill next month

Enlarge Image Polestar

To say we're stoked about the upcoming Polestar 1 is a total understatement. We first fell in love when the plug-in hybrid coupe debuted in China last year, and we drooled over it some more at the Geneva Motor Show back in March. Aside from a snowy prototype video, we've only seen the Polestar 1 on static display thus far. Happily, that's about to change.

Polestar confirms the 1 will make its "dynamic public debut" during the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month, where the 600-horsepower coupe will participate in the event's famous hill climb. A camouflaged prototype -- Number 004 -- will go running up that hill with Polestar chief test driver Joakim Rydholm behind the wheel.

"The response to Polestar 1 from the UK and northern Europe has been fantastic and we see this event as a vital part of our continued 'global handshake' with enthusiasts and our customers around the world," Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said in an official statement.

Following the Polestar coupe's showing at Goodwood, it'll finally make its North American debut during the Monterey Car Week festivities in late August. The 1 is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2019, priced from $155,000, or available via subscription.

With 600 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque on tap from a gasoline-electric powertrain, we have no doubt the Polestar 1 will make quick work of Lord March's driveway the Goodwood hill climb course. The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from July 12 to 15 in West Sussex, England.