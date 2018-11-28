2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year finalists announced

The 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards have their finalists. The annual NACTOY awards, which are determined by a jury of 54 journalists from print, online, radio and television publications, narrowed down their choices to a trio of new vehicles in each of the three categories from a longer list of semifinalists.

As presented this morning at the LA Auto Show, the 2019 finalists are:

Car of the Year:

Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Truck of the Year:

The jurors from the nonprofit professional association will commence further evaluations of the finalists and hold a final round of voting. The winners will be announced at the North American International Auto Show (aka the Detroit Auto Show) in January.

This year's field of semifinalists included 14 cars, 12 utility vehicles and three trucks. Because the latter category only featured three semifinalists, there was no need for the jury to vote during this round.

This is the awards' 26th year. Outlets represented by the jury include publications like Car and Driver, MotorWeek, Cars.com, The Toronto Star, and yes, Roadshow by CNET. Full disclosure: I am a longtime juror.