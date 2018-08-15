2019 Nissan Sentra expands Apple CarPlay, Android Auto availability

There might be a new Sentra in the works, but that doesn't mean Nissan is going to let its current model languish as it enters the 2019 model year.

Nissan announced today that the 2019 Sentra is now on sale at dealers. The most notable year-over-year upgrade is the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to every Sentra trim, with the exception of the bare-bones S trim. The S trim starts at $17,790 before an $895 destination charge. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. Standard equipment includes automatic headlights, cloth seats and 16-inch steel wheels.

Enlarge Image Nissan

The SV trim is a fair bit more expensive than the S, starting at $19,090, but you get a bunch more kit. Standard equipment expands to include keyless ignition, two USB ports in the back, automatic climate control, alloy wheels and a tire-pressure monitoring system that will let a driver know when they've put the correct amount of air into a tire. The engine remains the same, but the six-speed manual is gone in favor of a standard CVT.

Move up to the sportier SR trim and you get LED headlights, a rear spoiler, fog lights, larger alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, heated cloth front seats and adaptive cruise control. This is the first Sentra trim to cross the $20,000 threshold, coming in at $20,590. If that's not enough, you can ball out with the Sentra SL, which includes leather seats, a moonroof, a Bose premium eight-speaker audio system, blind spot monitoring and an auto-dimming mirror. The SL is a pretty big leap in price, though, coming in at $23,020.

All those trims come with the same engine -- a 1.8-liter, naturally aspirated I4 gas engine putting out 124 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. If you're thirsting for something with a bit more get-up-and-go, the SR Turbo trim replaces that engine with a turbocharged 1.6-liter I4 that puts out 188 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. Sadly, it appears there won't be a six-speed manual available with the 2019 SR Turbo. It packs all the same equipment as the regular SR trim, but the price is a bit higher at $22,570.

If you really want that stick shift, look to the Sentra Nismo. For $25,840, you get more aggressive looks by way of revised bumpers and new wheels. The interior has Nismo front seats with extra side bolstering, as well as red interior accents, a steering wheel with both suede and leather, embroidered carpets and a unique Nismo gauge cluster. You can check out full pricing, plus a comparison to last year's prices, below.