Android Auto is finally ready to go wireless, mostly

It's safe to say that the advent of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay has been a huge boon to consumers. Both systems offer unparalleled ease of use when compared with an auto manufacturer-designed system. While Apple has offered wireless connectivity for CarPlay in certain vehicles for months now, Android Auto required that in order to use it, your phone had to be physically connected to the vehicle via USB. Not anymore… mostly.

Enlarge Image Google

Google is finally ready to offer Android Auto over Wi-Fi despite working with JVC and Kenwood, each of which released head units at CES in January that were compatible with the feature. According to Google, for Android Auto wireless to work, you need to have either a Nexus or a Pixel phone running Android 8.0 (Oreo), a vehicle capable of running Android Auto v3.1 and a cable to set the system up.

If you don't have all of those things, Samsung fanboy, you're not totally screwed, just don't expect any solutions in the short term. Google is apparently working with phone manufacturers on making the software work with their individual wrappers, but who knows when that will actually roll out to the public.

We're looking forward to testing this new feature out as soon as possible, and we'll report back on how well it all works.