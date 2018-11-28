2019 Nissan Maxima gets refreshed, adds technology in LA

The refreshed 2019 Nissan Maxima made its debut Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show wearing a new look on the outside and new technologies inside. This generation of the Maxima originally bowed back in 2015 as a 2016 model.

As Nissan had already revealed in a teaser photo, the Maxima gets a new look with a bigger front grille, new LED headlights, a new rear fascia with reshaped taillights, a new Sunset Drift paint color and new optional 19-inch wheels. Nissan also equipped "more premium" materials for the interior, though the basic design of the cabin remains unchanged.

New this year is a Platinum Reserve package, which upgrades the top-of-the-line Maxima Platinum with satin bronze interior trim, diamond-quilted leather, heated rear seats and 19-inch wheels. The sporty-ish SR trim level also adds orange stitching, dark satin trim pieces and orange-accented Alcantara.

In terms of technology, the 2019 Maxima adds what the automaker calls Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of features comprising precollision braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams and rear automatic braking. It's included on the Maxima Platinum and on the SR Premium package. It's worth noting, however, that many of those safety features were already included on the 2018 Maxima: Precollision braking was already standard, while blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert were optional. In addition, all 2019 Maximas feature Intelligent Driver Alertness, which can warn a driver if they're drowsy, as standard; it was previously optional.

The Maxima's one powertrain choice is unchanged this year. A 3.5-liter V6 is standard, making 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. It mates to a continuously variable transmission that transmits power to the front wheels.

The 2019 Nissan Maxima goes on sale in December, with pricing set to be announced soon.