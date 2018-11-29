The refreshed 2019 Nissan Maxima gets a bolder look outside and in

  • 2019 Nissan Maxima
The Nissan Maxima has been refreshed for the 2019 model year with a new look inside and out.

Visual tweaks outside include a bigger, more prominent "V-Motion" grille and new headlights.

The Maxima also benefits from new 19-inch wheel designs and a new exterior paint color called Sunset Drift.

On the inside, Nissan updated the Maxima with "more premium" materials throughout the cabin.

There's also a new Platinum Reserve package, which adds a satin bronze interior trim, diamond-quilted leather, heated rear seats and 19-inch wheels.

Buyers who opt for the sporty SR trim level will score orange stitching, dark satin trim pieces and orange-accented Alcantara.

All versions of the 2019 Maxima come standard with LED headlights and LED running lights.

Nissan Safety Suite 360, which includes pre-collision braking and lane-departure warning, is now standard on the Maxima Platinum and on the SR Premium package.

A 3.5-liter V6 engine is standard, with 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. Also standard is a continuously variable transmission that transmits power to the front wheels.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Nissan Maxima.

