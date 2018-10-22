2019 Nissan Maxima will show off a freshened face in Los Angeles

Enlarge Image Nissan

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show doesn't kick off its press preview until after Thanksgiving, but automakers are already showing off some of their new cars, with Nissan being the latest.

Nissan announced today that it will bring a refreshed 2019 Maxima to the 2018 LA Auto Show. It included an image of the car's front end, which has been given a light redo. There's a new set of (presumably LED) headlights, and the lower part of the front bumper has been given some more aggressive sculpting. Otherwise, things look pretty similar to previous years.

The automaker didn't give out too many details for its flagship sedan, but it did promise that the Maxima will be offered with Nissan's Safety Shield 360, the name for Nissan's suite of six active and passive safety systems. This includes automatic emergency braking, a surround-view camera system, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. Beyond that, we're just as much in the dark as you are, dear reader.

But we won't have much longer to wait to slide behind the wheel of one. Some cars take upwards of a year to arrive after an auto show debut, but not the 2019 Maxima. Nissan's most recently refreshed sedan will hit dealerships in December. Stick around, because Roadshow will be on the ground in LA in a few weeks to check out the 2019 Maxima and anything else Nissan might have up its sleeve.

The current generation of Nissan Maxima was unveiled at the 2015 New York Auto Show. With a standard 300-horsepower V6, Nissan billed it as a four-door sports car. While it's definitely fun, its CVT doesn't exactly offer much in the way of sporting pretense. It was updated for the 2017 model year to include standard Apple CarPlay across all its trims.