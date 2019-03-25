2019 Nissan Leaf Plus officially achieves 226-mile range, but there's a catch

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

When the 2019 Leaf Plus launched, Nissan initially estimated a range of 226 miles. Turns out, that's legit, but not for every trim level.

The 226-mile range only applies to the base Leaf S Plus trim. The better-equipped SV and SL models see an official rating of 215 miles. Inside EVs initially reported this information, which we verified on the EPA's website Monday. The higher trims' reduced range is simply due to their more robust set of amenities, and therefore, added weight.

We first heard about the possibility of this range discrepancy back in January, though as it turns out, the delta between the final numbers isn't quite so big. Even so, the Leaf Plus falls behind competitors like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, which are EPA-rated at 238 and 258 miles, respectively.

Still, the Leaf Plus has a lot to offer, including a comfortable on-road demeanor and lots of driver assistance and infotainment tech. The 62-kilowatt-hour battery also means the electric motor produces a bit more oomph than the standard Leaf: 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, compared to 147 and 236 in non-Plus models.

The 2019 Leaf Plus hits dealers this month, priced from $37,445, not including $895 for destination. The Leaf S Plus costs $6,560 more than a 40-kWh Leaf S, while the SV and SL Plus models command $6,000 more than their less powerful counterparts.