2019 Nissan Kicks offers no updates, but it costs more

Enlarge Image Nissan

Sometimes, a vehicle will enter a new model year without any updates, and it's usually most common the year following a car's debut. That doesn't stop it from costing a bit more than it did before, though.

Nissan has released information on the 2019 Kicks, which has no major or minor updates, since it launched during the 2018 model year. A base Kicks S will set you back $18,540, $550 more than the 2018 model. The destination charge for all cars is also up $20, from $975 to $995. Standard equipment on the Kicks S includes automatic emergency braking, automatic headlights, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, keyless entry and three USB ports.

The middle trim in the Kicks lineup is the SV, which now costs $20,250, a $560 bump over last year. Here, standard equipment grows to include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic climate control, satellite radio and a digital speedometer.

At the top is the $20,870 Kicks SR, which is $580 more expensive than last year. It's also the best-equipped model, sporting LED headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, special seat fabric and a surround-view camera system. An optional Premium Package adds leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats and a Bose audio system with 8 speakers.

The drivetrain is the same across every trim of Kicks. Its 1.6-liter naturally aspirated I4 puts out 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. That's sent to the front wheels (AWD is not available) by way of a standard continuously variable transmission. Buyers can choose between seven different exterior paint colors, as well as five different two-tone getups. Check out the full pricing breakdown for the 2019 Nissan Kicks below.