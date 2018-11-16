2018 Nissan Kicks: Appreciating the unconventional

  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2019 Nissan Kicks Interior
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks

The Kicks isn't a replacement for the now-defunct Nissan Juke, but you can certainly see its influence in the short wheelbase and sloping roofline.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Behind those odd-looking taillights is 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding the rear seats down results in 53.1 cubes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

It's a good thing the Kicks is small. A 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine knocks out a mere 125 horsepower and 115 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The only transmission available is a CVT, which does a fairly decent job at mimicking a traditional automatic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The Kicks is offered in seven colors, including groovy two-tone combinations, and you can even color-customize parts like door handles and mirror caps in the Nissan Color Studio.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The Nissan Connect infotainment system runs on a 7-inch touchscreen that's standard across the board, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard in SV and SR trims. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

For an extra $1,000 you can get a Bose stereo with eight speakers, including two in the driver's headrest.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
7
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Driver's aids are a bit on the light side, although automatic emergency braking is standard on all Kicks. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert come in on the mid-trim SV, while the top-of-the-line SR gets a 360-degree camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
8
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Nissan's Zero Gravity seats are standard in the front. These über-comfy seats are some of the best out there and make the Kicks an easy car to drive long distances.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

The 2018 Nissan Kicks starts at just over $18,000. Keep scrolling for more photos of this value-packed runabout.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
10
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
20
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
21
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
22
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
23
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
24
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
29
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
30
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nissan
31
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
32
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
33
of 33
Get a Dealer Quote Read Full Review
Now Reading

2018 Nissan Kicks: Appreciating the unconventional

Up Next

The 2019 Nissan Titan has the tech you need

Latest Stories

Lamborghini SC18 one-off takes the Aventador to new heights

Lamborghini SC18 one-off takes the Aventador to new heights

by
AutoComplete: We drive Audi's new Formula E car in Spain

AutoComplete: We drive Audi's new Formula E car in Spain

1:10
2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD seek to shed stodgy stereotypes

2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD seek to shed stodgy stereotypes

by
VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

VW betting $50 billion on electrification, autonomy, mobility services

by
Everybody sucks at driving safely around schools, study finds

Everybody sucks at driving safely around schools, study finds

by