2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets Feb. 2 reveal

Mercedes-Benz has a new A-Class on the way -- it's not forbidden fruit in the US for once -- and it'll be here next week.

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the 2019 A-Class at a press event in Amsterdam on Feb. 2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. In the event you're not hanging out in The Netherlands, waiting for the reveal to happen, you can livestream the event on Mercedes-Benz's website, too.

In preparation for the reveal, the automaker threw out one last teaser, which doesn't hide much of the new A-Class' front end. The headlights sport the same triangular shape as the new CLS-Class, signaling further adoption of M-B's latest design language. All the real fun stuff is out back or inside the car, so we'll have to wait until the reveal to see the full monty.

Perhaps the most important part of its reveal will be MBUX. Mercedes' new infotainment system promises to build upon the failings of Comand, its old system, by adding touchscreen capabilities and connectivity out the wazoo. It looks better, simplifies its menu structure and adds a new digital assistant that you access by saying "Hey, Mercedes."

Better yet, this won't remain forbidden fruit in the US like in years past. Instead of giving us a cut-rate CLA-Class, the US market will receive a proper A-Class. But whereas the car will be a hatchback in Europe, it'll arrive in the US as a sedan. It's unclear if the reveal only covers the hatch, or if the sedan will also make an appearance, but we don't have very long until we find out.