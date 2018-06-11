2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata will have more power, telescoping steering wheel

Enlarge Image Mazda

Some Mazda MX-5 Miata fans believe the car is perfect, while others think there's room for improvement. No matter which side of the fence you're on, hopefully we can all agree that the Miata's forthcoming updates will be a nice addition.

According to the Japanese site Car Watch, which got an early drive of the 2019 MX-5 (called just Roadster in Japan). The Miata's 2.0-liter gas engine, which is also used in US-spec models, receives a power boost to 181 horsepower, up from 155 in its current iteration. The engine also packs a higher redline -- 7,500 RPM instead of 6,800 -- thanks to lighter internals and revised valve springs.

It doesn't end there. Car Watch also reports that the 2019 Miata packs a new dual mass flywheel that will transfer fewer vibrations to the occupants, in addition to a new muffler that will cut down on high-frequency sounds. The interior also features a telescoping steering wheel for the first time, a huge boon to larger drivers who hoped for more comfort behind the wheel.

There are also some new interior and exterior colors, in addition to a bit more technology, including automatic emergency braking, although it's unclear if autobrake is tied to a specific transmission or not.

Road & Track, which tipped us off to Car Watch's early take on the 2019 MX-5, first reported on the potential for a power boost back in March, when it discovered US regulatory documents that pointed to the 181-horsepower output. In April, a leak from Mazda Canada appeared to back that up, but Mazda USA wouldn't confirm the changes. Mazda declined to comment to Roadshow, saying the company does not speculate on products it has not yet announced.