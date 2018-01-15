Today at the Detroit Auto Show, Jeep unveiled the latest iteration of the Cherokee, a compact SUV for folks who want the option of off-road prowess to go with their family-hauling duties. While it's not fully reinvented for 2019, the Cherokee gets a third engine option and a refined front fascia that's far less polarizing than its forbearer.

Available in Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Overland and Trailhawk trims, the Cherokee will come standard with the 2.4-liter Tigershark engine while the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 will be available, both carryovers from the previous generation. However, in a bid to increase overall fuel economy, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four cylinder with start/stop technology is also available, pumping out 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. For those of you keeping score, that pretty much matches the horsepower of the larger Pentastar engine and bests it in torque.

Enlarge Image Jeep

Presumably this is the same 2.0-liter turbo found in the new Jeep Wrangler. We got some time with that power plant and found it to be lag-free and fairly zippy, although in the case of the Wrangler, it's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. For the Cherokee, the same nine-speed automatic carries over from last year, although Jeep says it has been upgraded with new software to improve driveability.

The controversial face of the previous Cherokee has gotten a bit of a makeover. It's almost as if designers took the headlights of the latest Compass and combined them with those of the 2018 Cherokee. The result is bi-LED headlamps that are not nearly as squinty as previous years, and in general, a much more traditional face. The top-of-the-line Overland trim gets new chrome steel tow hooks, while the Trailhawk says with the traditional red.

The rear of the Cherokee gets a more modern update, too, thanks to a taillight redesign and an available hands-free liftgate. A simple kick under the bumper opens the rear door. Behind the rear seats, cargo capacity has climbed from 24.6 cubic feet to 25.8 cubes, although overall cargo space remains the same.

Driver's aids remain the same as last year. Blind-spot monitoring is standard on higher level trims, and available as part of a package in lower trims. Lane departure warning, park assist, adaptive cruise control with start-stop and forward collision warning and braking are all part of the optional technology package on higher trims.

Jeep's 4x4 systems get a bit of a tweak for the 2019 Cherokee. Active Drive I is standard on four-wheel-drive Cherokees and functions as an automatic system, engaging the rear wheels when necessary. For 2019, the overall weight of the system is reduced by 17 pounds and low-speed drag torque is reduced by 50 percent, both contributing to fuel savings.

Taking things a step further, Active Drive II, Jeep's optional 4x4 system, has been recalibrated and comes with a two-speed power transfer unit which includes torque management and low range. The 4-Low mode locks the front and rear driveshafts and provides a crawl ratio of up to 51.2:1 for low-speed rock crawling. All Cherokees with the Active Drive II systems receive a one-inch lift.

Enlarge Image Jeep

For the ultimate off-road Cherokee, stick with the Trailhawk, where Active Drive II is enhanced with a locking rear differential and skid plates. Unique front and rear fascias improve approach and departure angles while ground clearance increases to 8.7 inches.

Regardless of 4x4 system, all Cherokees feature the Selec-Terrain management system, offering parameters for Snow, Sand/Mud and Rock as well as functions for Auto and Sport.

No word on pricing yet, but the 2019 Jeep Cherokee will be available in the first quarter of 2018.