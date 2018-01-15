Jeep shows a refreshed Cherokee at the Detroit Auto Show

Photos
  • 2019-jeep-cherokee-promo
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019-jeep-cherokee-3
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee
Here it is! The 2019 Jeep Cherokee with a refreshed front fascia. It's... kind of boring, actually. A bit safe, given what it used to look like.

Caption by / Photo by Jeep
It looks as if designers injected a bit of the Compass into the new headlights. 

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
New this year is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder engine.

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
The new engine features start/stop technology and pumps out 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. 

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
The Cherokee will come standard with the 2.4-liter Tigershark engine while the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 will be available, both carryovers from the previous generation.

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
The same nine-speed automatic carries over from last year, although Jeep says it has been upgraded with new software to improve driveability.

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
The same 4x4 capability is there, with a terrain management system and a two-speed power transfer unit.

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
The Trailhawk trim gets the added benefit of a locking rear differential, skid plates and improved geometry.

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
No word on pricing yet but the 2019 Jeep Cherokee will be available in the first quarter of 2018. 

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Caption by / Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
The 2019 Cherokee's interior doesn't change much, which is good, because it's a fine mix of form and function.

Caption by / Photo by Jeep
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
Photo by FCA US LLC
