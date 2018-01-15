Jeep shows a refreshed Cherokee at the Detroit Auto Show

Here it is! The 2019 Jeep Cherokee with a refreshed front fascia. It's... kind of boring, actually. A bit safe, given what it used to look like.
It looks as if designers injected a bit of the Compass into the new headlights.
New this year is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder engine.
The new engine features start/stop technology and pumps out 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
The Cherokee will come standard with the 2.4-liter Tigershark engine while the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 will be available, both carryovers from the previous generation.
The same nine-speed automatic carries over from last year, although Jeep says it has been upgraded with new software to improve driveability.
The same 4x4 capability is there, with a terrain management system and a two-speed power transfer unit.
The Trailhawk trim gets the added benefit of a locking rear differential, skid plates and improved geometry.
No word on pricing yet but the 2019 Jeep Cherokee will be available in the first quarter of 2018.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee.
The 2019 Cherokee's interior doesn't change much, which is good, because it's a fine mix of form and function.