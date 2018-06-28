2019 Honda Pilot leans on family-friendly tech from Odyssey

Enlarge Image Honda

In addition to introducing the 2019 HR-V crossover on Thursday, Honda also rolled out a freshened-up version of the 2019 Pilot three-row SUV.

The 2019 Honda Pilot carries a few slight styling tweaks. The general styling looks a touch sharper, although we haven't seen the rear end yet. There's also a new set of LED headlights up front, much like the 2019 HR-V's, and a new hands-free power tailgate. Honda didn't say what trims get what, but that information should be coming shortly. The automaker also tweaked the nine-speed automatic found on the Touring and Elite trims.

The interior is where most of the upgrades are, many of which are borrowed from the 2018 Odyssey minivan. You can now option a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a large rear entertainment system with streaming video capability and Honda's CabinTalk PA system. The infotainment system has also been upgraded to the latest version that's found in the Odyssey and 2018 Accord, and it includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a CabinControl app that lets you use your phone as an infotainment remote.

Safety-conscious buyers will be happy to hear that Honda Sensing is now standard on every single 2019 Pilot trim. Honda Sensing is the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems, and it includes autobrake, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. It'll be standard on every Honda by 2022, so consider the Pilot a little ahead of the game.

We'll get more information about the 2019 Pilot -- including trim breakdowns and pricing -- before it goes on sale on July 16.