Since Apple CarPlay's launch in 2014, iOS users have been stuck with Apple Maps as their one and only choice for navigation. However, starting with iOS 12, CarPlay will begin support for third-party navigation apps.

Apple CarPlay is automotive integration software that allows users to interact with supported applications for audio streaming, communication and, of course, navigation on the dashboard displays of compatible cars.

Apple announced that iOS 12 would bring third-party navigation support to Apple CarPlay and briefly displayed CarPlay's dashboard interface with new icons for Waze, Google Maps and Chinese navigation app Autonavi Navigation. It's unclear whether these will be the only apps supported, but that's a solid third-party starting roster.

Google's competing automotive software also added third-party navigation support when it enabled Waze in Android Auto in 2017, but has added no other navigation apps to the lineup since.

The iOS 12 beta program was announced today and should go live with Apple CarPlay's new third-party maps support in September 2018. Stay tuned to the rest of our coverage of the WWDC 2018 keynote for even more developments, and see how to watch the WWDC event here.