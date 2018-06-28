2019 Honda HR-V gets new look, new safety systems

Enlarge Image Honda

Honda's diminutive HR-V crossover is entering its third model year, which means it's right about time for the automaker to inject it with some new kit.

Honda announced that the 2019 HR-V will carry more than a few changes. Previously available in three trims -- LX, EX and EX-L Navi -- the 2019 HR-V will now be offered with both Sport and Touring trims. There are a few related tweaks to the style, namely a set of LED headlights that are likely reserved for one or both new trims. Honda also added variable-ratio electric power steering and a few more pieces of sound deadening material, in addition to tweaks to its CVT and its all-wheel-drive system.

Inside, the biggest update is a new Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system that includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's unclear if this is the new version of the infotainment system that was first seen on the 2018 Accord and Odyssey, and Honda told me it won't say anything more on the topic until a later time, which is weird. But no matter what version it is, it has a volume knob, which is nice.

The biggest news with the 2019 HR-V, though, is the addition of Honda Sensing. Available on EX trims and up, Honda Sensing is the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems that includes forward collision warning, autobrake, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. This extends Honda Sensing to every Honda model in the lineup and pushes the automaker closer to its goal of having it as standard equipment on every single Honda in the US by 2022.

There are still plenty of things we don't know about the new HR-V, like what each new trim actually entails, but Honda promised more information (and pricing) before it goes on sale on July 24.