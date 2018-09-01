There was a time when Ford offered in-house Harley-Davidson special editions of its F-150 pickup truck. Heck, it even used to come with a supercharged engine. But since no such co-branded truck currently exists, fans of the Harley-Davidson pickup have to look elsewhere. And that's where Tuscany comes in.
The Tuscany Motor Co. this week revealed its new Harley-Davidson pickup concept, based on a 2019 F-150. The truck will be displayed at the Harley-Davidson museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of the motorcycle manufacturer's 115th anniversary celebration, Tuscany said in an official statement.
Tuscany's truck takes a number of its design cues from Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy motorcycle. For starters, check out the 22-inch Fat Boy-style wheels, wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires. The concept truck gets a unique BDS suspension lift with Fox shocks, as well as a custom Flowmaster exhaust with aluminum tips.
Overall, the look is... interesting. There are Harley-Davidson logos all over, in addition to power running boards that light up, new fender flares, an LED front light bar, new grille, a functional ram-air hood and a locking tonneau cover.
It's unclear exactly which F-150 serves as the donor truck for this concept, and a Tuscany representative did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment. Historically, the Ford-developed Harley-Davidson trucks used the most powerful F-150 engine available, which in this case would be either the EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 or the 5.0-liter V8.
We also don't know for sure if there's any production intent -- yes, we asked about that, too. For now, the truck appears to just be a concept, though Tuscany's statement says "representatives will be on site to answer questions when the company and Harley-Davidson display the concept model for the first time."
If you want one, better get to Milwaukee.
Discuss: Tuscany’s Harley-Davidson F-150 concept picks up where Ford left off
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.