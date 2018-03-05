The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 full-size pickup is poised to hit dealers with a base price of $31,695 (plus a $1,645 destination fee). That price will net buyers a quad-cab Tradesman 4x2 equipped with a Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine backed by Fiat Chrysler's new eTorque mild-hybrid system. Despite a lot more tech and refinement, that price represents a mere $800 more than the current 2018 offering.
And that's just the tip of the pricing iceberg. Expect to pay $44,695 for the off-road-ready Rebel. That works out to a whopping $2,700 dollars less than the outgoing model, while the Big Horn trim with a quad cab and two-wheel drive will go for $35,695 ($2,045 less than its 2018 equivalent). At the high end, the Limited crew cab 4x4 starts at $56,495 -- $300 less than last year's model -- and it comes standard with a burly 5.7-liter Hemi V8.
While highfalutin Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited models come standard with a Hemi V8 (eTorque is optional), other models will have to pay more for the extra cylinders. The 5.7-liter V8 engine adds $1,195 to the bottom line and an eTorque-equipped V8 ups it to $1,995 (For the record, adding a V8 to a 2018 model cost $1,450).
The Laramie trim crew cab will start at $42,145 and it's big brother the Laramie Longhorn crew cab at $50,195. Adding four-wheel drive will cost $3,550 and $3,500 respectively.
First seen at the Detroit Auto Show in January, the 1500 is unique in that it's the only full-size truck on the market to offer an electrified powertrain. The mild-hybrid eTorque tech consists of a belt-driven motor generator backed by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. Together, they can provide an extra 90 pound-feet of torque in the 3.6-liter or 130 pound-feet in the larger 5.7-liter, and fuel efficiency is further improved through the use of a brake-energy regeneration loop and a stop/start system.
The Ram 1500 Limited trim line will come with FCA's latest Uconnect infotainment system displayed on a ginormous 12-inch, vertically oriented touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across all trims and drivers can get up to five USB ports (including USB-C outlets), two 115-volt power outlets and an optional wireless charging pad.
The non-eTorque Ram 1500's Pentastar V6 knocks out 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, while the unelectrified V8 is good for 395 galloping horses and 410 pound-feet. Power gets to the ground in both combinations through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It's shaping up to be a really big year for really big trucks, with the reveal of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra recently, and the announcement of a diesel in the 2018 Ford F-150.
The 2019 Ram 1500 is currently shipping to dealers, so expect to see them at your local store any day now.
