New Ford F-150 diesel promises 440 lb-ft torque, 30 mpg highway

It's been a not-so-secret secret that Ford's been angling to shove a diesel engine into the latest generation of F-150 pickup. Well, now it's here, and it's pretty freaking promising.

The Ford F-150, which was recently refreshed for the 2018 model year, can now be had with a 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6, which shares some of its tech with the 6.7-liter big-boy Power Stroke V8.

Enlarge Image Ford

It'll pack 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque and come mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission when it hits dealers this spring. Peak torque arrives nice and low in the rev range -- 1,750 rpm, to be precise. All that torque allows owners to tow up to 11,400 pounds, which Ford claims is the best figure in the segment. Payload rating is a solid 2,020 pounds.

Diesels can also be efficient, and the F-150's diesel V6 definitely is. The automaker is aiming for an EPA-estimated 30 mpg highway.

Don't expect this engine to be tucked away in a single trim, either. You can slap the 3.0-liter diesel V6 into both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains, SuperCar and SuperCrew cab configurations with 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot beds. It's just one more reason for you to get excited for spring, provided the winter weather hasn't filled you with enough anticipation.