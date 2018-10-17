2019 Chevrolet Camaro Shock Yellow concept has new color, new styling

Chevrolet

The refreshed 2019 Chevrolet Camaro is going to this year's Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show. A Camaro SS coupe, drenched in a new Shock Yellow paint color, will head to the Las Vegas event to highlight a range of new accessories that customers can buy directly through their Chevy dealers.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the car, though, is that it features what Chevrolet describes as, "concept front-end styling," with the bowtie emblem relocated from the bumper beam to the upper grille. The center beam itself is now painted body-color, rather than black. It's safe to say that the look of the 2019 Camaro was somewhat… polarizing. This version, at least in concept form on this SS coupe, suggests Chevrolet listened to feedback about the new design and is considering revising the car's look.

The new range of accessories that will be offered for the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro include Recaro seats, emissions-legal cold-air intake kits, a Brembo six-piston front brake kit, suspension upgrade parts from the racy 1LE models and styling touches like a black rear wing, carbon-fiber fuel-filler door and black Camaro badges. The Shock Yellow paint will be available to order on the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro starting early next year.

At its SEMA booth, Chevrolet also plans to show off a 2019 Camaro LT convertible wearing a new Satin Steel Gray Metallic paint and dressed up in concept red accent trim pieces.