2019 Chevy Camaro gets infotainment upgrade, 10-speed automatic

The whole Chevrolet Camaro lineup gets a number of enhancements for the 2019 model year. And while the big story is the addition of a Turbo 1LE model, lesser LS, LT and SS trims get a number of important upgrades, as well.

That said, we aren't sure if we can use the word "upgrade" when referring to the Camaro's new face. It's... different. Not better, just different. The RS-specific front end with its body-colored bumper looks a little smiley for our tastes, and the SS treatment with its mostly-blacked-out front end only conjures up "gaping maw" references. The Camaro looked really good before this facelift. To our eyes, this really isn't an improvement.

On the other hand, the Camaro's redesigned rump looks pretty nice, with larger, dual-element taillamps that feature new running light signatures. LS and LT models get red lenses, while RS, SS and ZL1 models feature a "dark-tinted, neutral-density" (read: clear-ish) treatment. RS and SS models also get new 20-inch wheels for 2019.

Under the hood, the Camaros largely stay the same, with a choice of three engines. The 2.0-liter turbo I4 and 3.6-liter V6 carry over unchanged, while the SS' 6.2-liter LT1 V8 can now be had with Chevy's 10-speed automatic transmission, in addition to the standard six-speed manual.

The aforementioned Turbo 1LE model adds a number of performance upgrades to the 2.0-liter model. Here's a full rundown of that kit, as well as some early driving impressions.

Inside, the 2019 Camaro comes standard with a 7-inch color touchscreen audio display. Buyers can opt for an 8-inch touchscreen with the automaker's new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 software, with better graphics and improved response times. Infotainment 3 allows for over-the-air updates, as well.

None of these updates should change the overall character of the iconic Chevy Camaro, even if it is a little uglier than before. Look for the updated 2019 Camaro to arrive at Chevrolet dealers a little later this year.