Chevy Camaro coupe and convertible wear a new face for 2019

The biggest update for the new Camaro is the addition of this Turbo 1LE model.

The Camaro RS front end looks a bit too smiley for our tastes.

Does the Camaro SS' front end look better? We're not so sure.

To our eyes, the Camaro looked way better before this face-lift.

At least the rear end looks cool, with a new taillight design.

All Camaro models get new wheel options for 2019, too.

The LED running light extends far into the grille, and it just kinda looks weird like that.

But again, new taillights. Nice.

