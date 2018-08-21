2019 Audi A6 starts at $58,900, will be V6-only for now

Right now, if you want the least expensive 2018 Audi A6, you only ("only") have to shell out $49,700. The 2019 Audi A6, which is a brand-new generation of Audi's midsize sedan, will command a much higher starting price until more affordable variants come online.

The 2019 Audi A6 will start at $58,900. The reason for the price bump is the engine. Whereas the least expensive 2018 variants start under $50,000, they also come with a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine. For now, the A6 will come with one engine -- a 3.0-liter V6 putting out 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. A four-cylinder variant is coming, but it's unclear when that will happen. For context, the cheapest 2018 A6 with a V6 is $56,500.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

The list of standard equipment on the 2019 A6 more than explains the modest price bump. Standard equipment includes a 48-volt mild hybrid system, an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, embedded navigation, LED headlights, leather seats and three-zone automatic climate control. Automatic emergency braking is also standard.

Things only get pricier from here. The midlevel Premium Plus trim starts at $62,700, but standard equipment rises up to now include wireless phone charging, a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, online traffic information for the navigation system and an exit-warning system that makes sure you don't open your door into a bicyclist. The infotainment system's screen also grows to 10.1 inches from 8.8.

At the tippy-top of the three-tier 2019 A6 lineup is the Prestige trim, which will set you back a cool $67,100, nearly $6,000 higher than a 2018 A6 Prestige with a V6. Extra kit once again grows -- this trim bestows upon its lucky owner a color head-up display and crazier LED headlights with a unique lock-unlock animation.

Of course, the sky's the limit when it comes to options. If you're still not set after selecting one of the above trims, there's plenty else to equip the A6 with. Virtual Cockpit will replace the gauge cluster with a 12.3-inch display. There's a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot subscription on offer. You can heat the rear seats, and you can add ventilation and massage functionality to the front. And, as expected, there are plenty of interior trim and exterior styling packages available to give the car a bit more character. The car should hit dealerships later in the fall.