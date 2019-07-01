2019 Audi A6 picks up a 248-hp, 2.0-liter gas engine for greater thrift

Enlarge Image Audi

When the 2019 Audi A6 debuted, we were impressed with its comfort and technology, but when pricing information first surfaced, it only covered V6 variants of the midsize executive sedan, with Audi only saying that a four-cylinder model would arrive later. Now, almost a year after that pricing dropped, the inline-4 A6 has finally been announced.

Audi on Monday unveiled the least expensive 2019 A6 variant to date. Instead of a V6 with 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, there's now a base variant with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 248 hp and 273 lb-ft. All-wheel drive remains standard, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The four-cylinder A6 also lacks the V6's 48-volt mild hybrid system.

This results in a net savings of $4,800. The V6 models start at $59,895, including $995 for destination, but the four-cylinder model's Premium base trim comes in at a more palatable $55,095. There's also a Premium Plus trim with more standard kit, raising the price to $58,795, which is still lower than the cheapest six-cylinder variant.

It's not like the four-cylinder A6 is a penalty box by any stretch. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, three-zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats and Audi's fantastic MMI Touch Response infotainment system, winner of the 2019 Roadshow Shift Award for Cabin Tech of the Year. You can still opt for more kit, though, exchanging hard-earned dollars for a heated steering wheel, seat ventilation, ambient lighting and Audi Virtual Cockpit, some of which is only available on the Premium Plus trim.

While the EPA has not yet published data for the four-cylinder Audi, the V6 mild hybrid achieves an estimated 22 miles per gallon city and 29 mpg highway.