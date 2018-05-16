Acura has started building the 2019 RDX at its plant in East Liberty, Ohio. The all-new SUV was introduced earlier this year at the New York Auto Show and will reach dealers nationwide next month.

The East Liberty plant, which also builds the Honda CR-V, received a $54 million investment in order for Acura to update it to build the RDX. Specifically, the plant received new technologies for manufacturing the RDX's panoramic moonroof, new painting systems for the SUV's multilayer paint options and upgrades to implement the structural adhesives needed to assemble the body. The RDX's engine is also made in-state, at Honda's factory in Anna, Ohio.

That engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 rated for 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic, with either front-wheel drive or torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD). The RDX is built on a new chassis that is exclusive to Acura -- meaning it's not shared with anything wearing a Honda badge.

Compared with its predecessor, the 2019 Acura RDX has a 2.6-inch longer wheelbase and thus offers an additional 3.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. On the outside, it has a much more striking appearance, with styling cues drawn from the 2016 Precision concept.

Interior tech highlights include an NSX-inspired drive-mode selection knob, as well as a 10.2-inch screen for a new infotainment system that's operated by a touchpad on the center console. Optional trim pieces include genuine wood, brushed aluminum, steel, and soft Milano leather.

Enlarge Image Acura

Acura is also offering the RDX in a sportier A-Spec trim for the first time, which nets visual tweaks like larger wheels, a red-and-black two-tone interior option and a gloss-black exterior option. Going forward, every new Acura model will have an A-Spec version; the larger MDX three-row SUV adds an A-Spec option for the 2019 model year.

Pricing details for the 2019 Acura RDX have yet to be released, but it's safe to expect a modest increase over the outgoing model's starting point of $36,995 with destination.