2018 Subaru Impreza adds new features, higher price tag

Even though Subaru just released its all-new Impreza last year, the automaker has already seen fit to throw an upgrade or two in its direction.

The 2018 Subaru Impreza, which goes on sale this fall, receives two minor updates and a small bump in its price. New standard tech on all but the base trim automatically engages the headlights after turning on the windshield wipers, which is a nice little safety feature. The only other change for 2018 is the addition of a STI short-throw shifter on Sport models with five-speed manuals.

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The base 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i starts at $18,495, a bump of just $100 over the 2017 Impreza. Standard equipment includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel and carpeted floor mats. The only engine on offer is a 2.0-liter H4 good for 152 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard, and the 2.0i gets either a five-speed manual or a CVT.

The next step up is the Impreza Premium, which starts at $21,295. This trim adds automatic headlights, larger wheels, heated front seats, a heated windshield and heated side mirrors. The Premium is only available with a CVT.

From there, you can slide into the $22,095 Impreza Sport. This one packs sportier suspension tuning, larger wheels, active torque vectoring. Keyless access, an 8.0-inch infotainment system and a leather-wrapped steering wheel round out the additions on this trim.

Finally, at the tippy-top of the range, you've got the $24,195 Impreza Limited. This one ramps up the fancy with LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and lots of exterior chrome trim. Inside, there's a power driver's seat and automatic climate control.

Aside from the base 2.0i, all trims can be optioned with EyeSight, Subaru's suite of active and passive safety systems. It includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-departure warning. Blind spot monitoring is available, as are automatic high beams and steering-responsive headlights.

It should be noted that these prices are only for the sedan. The five-door Impreza, however, is available in all the same trims as the sedan, but there's a $500 premium attached for that extra junk in the trunk. Full pricing information for both is below.

2018 Subaru Impreza Sedan Pricing Model 2018 MSRP 2017 MSRP Net Change 2.0i 5MT $18,495 $18,395 $100 2.0i CVT $19,495 $19,395 $100 2.0i Premium $21,295 $21,195 $100 2.0i Sport 5MT $22,095 $21,995 $100 2.0i Sport CVT $22,895 $22,795 $100 2.0i Limited $24,195 $24,095 $100